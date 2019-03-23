Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Witter. View Sign

William E. Witter

Myrtle Beach, SC

William Earl Witter, 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brightwater Skilled Nursing Care.

He was born May 15, 1930 in Marion, IL, a son of the late Albert Earl and Maude (Wilson) Witter.

Bill grew up in Chester, IL and graduated from Chester High School. He attended Monmouth College and was a member of the ATO Fraternity. He saw his calling and joined the Air Force in 1952. He was stationed in places such as, Alaska, California, Germany, Nevada, & Thailand and retired in Myrtle Beach. He earned many medals, including the

In 1970 he met his wife, Shirley and they were the owner/operators of Oceanside Apartments in Myrtle Beach. They opened up new businesses called The Grocerette and then Witt's Ice Cream at that site over the years before retiring again. During those years he was able to complete his college education at Coastal Carolina and earned a degree in Political Science (#1 student in his class). After retirement he & Shirley became avid travelers and they took many trips together with their Golden Retrievers (including Europe and RV trips out West, Canada and Alaska). He also focused a lot of his time to running competitively and won many races. Golf & bowling were other loves of theirs and they enjoyed many golf/bowling trips with their group of friends. Bill & Shirley were also active members of First Baptist Church in Mrytle Beach. He was a member of the Myrtlewood Golf Club in addition to the Moose Lodge. Bill was also a big fan and booster of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kelley Witter of the home; two sons, Bill (Alana) Witter and Charles (Cheryl) Platt; two daughters, Sallie (Dale) Lawrence and Carrie (Danny) Robinson; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Witter, Mark Platt, Frances Lawrence, and Ashley Witter; a great-granddaughter, Alice Julia Witter; and a niece, Pamela Jane Witter. He was preceded in death by a son, David Witter and a brother, Wilson Witter.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.

Send messages to the family at





William E. WitterMyrtle Beach, SCWilliam Earl Witter, 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brightwater Skilled Nursing Care.He was born May 15, 1930 in Marion, IL, a son of the late Albert Earl and Maude (Wilson) Witter.Bill grew up in Chester, IL and graduated from Chester High School. He attended Monmouth College and was a member of the ATO Fraternity. He saw his calling and joined the Air Force in 1952. He was stationed in places such as, Alaska, California, Germany, Nevada, & Thailand and retired in Myrtle Beach. He earned many medals, including the Bronze Star and awards during his service and also was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict.In 1970 he met his wife, Shirley and they were the owner/operators of Oceanside Apartments in Myrtle Beach. They opened up new businesses called The Grocerette and then Witt's Ice Cream at that site over the years before retiring again. During those years he was able to complete his college education at Coastal Carolina and earned a degree in Political Science (#1 student in his class). After retirement he & Shirley became avid travelers and they took many trips together with their Golden Retrievers (including Europe and RV trips out West, Canada and Alaska). He also focused a lot of his time to running competitively and won many races. Golf & bowling were other loves of theirs and they enjoyed many golf/bowling trips with their group of friends. Bill & Shirley were also active members of First Baptist Church in Mrytle Beach. He was a member of the Myrtlewood Golf Club in addition to the Moose Lodge. Bill was also a big fan and booster of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kelley Witter of the home; two sons, Bill (Alana) Witter and Charles (Cheryl) Platt; two daughters, Sallie (Dale) Lawrence and Carrie (Danny) Robinson; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Witter, Mark Platt, Frances Lawrence, and Ashley Witter; a great-granddaughter, Alice Julia Witter; and a niece, Pamela Jane Witter. He was preceded in death by a son, David Witter and a brother, Wilson Witter.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Bronze Star Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close