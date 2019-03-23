William E. Witter
Myrtle Beach, SC
William Earl Witter, 88, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Brightwater Skilled Nursing Care.
He was born May 15, 1930 in Marion, IL, a son of the late Albert Earl and Maude (Wilson) Witter.
Bill grew up in Chester, IL and graduated from Chester High School. He attended Monmouth College and was a member of the ATO Fraternity. He saw his calling and joined the Air Force in 1952. He was stationed in places such as, Alaska, California, Germany, Nevada, & Thailand and retired in Myrtle Beach. He earned many medals, including the Bronze Star and awards during his service and also was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict.
In 1970 he met his wife, Shirley and they were the owner/operators of Oceanside Apartments in Myrtle Beach. They opened up new businesses called The Grocerette and then Witt's Ice Cream at that site over the years before retiring again. During those years he was able to complete his college education at Coastal Carolina and earned a degree in Political Science (#1 student in his class). After retirement he & Shirley became avid travelers and they took many trips together with their Golden Retrievers (including Europe and RV trips out West, Canada and Alaska). He also focused a lot of his time to running competitively and won many races. Golf & bowling were other loves of theirs and they enjoyed many golf/bowling trips with their group of friends. Bill & Shirley were also active members of First Baptist Church in Mrytle Beach. He was a member of the Myrtlewood Golf Club in addition to the Moose Lodge. Bill was also a big fan and booster of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kelley Witter of the home; two sons, Bill (Alana) Witter and Charles (Cheryl) Platt; two daughters, Sallie (Dale) Lawrence and Carrie (Danny) Robinson; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Witter, Mark Platt, Frances Lawrence, and Ashley Witter; a great-granddaughter, Alice Julia Witter; and a niece, Pamela Jane Witter. He was preceded in death by a son, David Witter and a brother, Wilson Witter.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Entombment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 23, 2019