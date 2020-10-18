Willie Snow "Will" DuRant, Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Willie Snow "Will" DuRant, Jr. passed from this life on October 17, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama, to Willie Snow DuRant, Sr. and Lynn Cribb DuRant. Will attended the Myrtle Beach Schools and Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and was employed at Wal-Mart until retirement.
Will loved his family and was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his father and is survived by his mother and sisters, Deborah DuRant Hicks (Ruell) and Ann DuRant Standish, and nieces and nephews, David Hicks (Courtney), Britton Atkinson (Jason), Grant Nesmith (Meghan), and Catherine Nesmith, all of Myrtle Beach. He is also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, Ella, Anna Chapman, Wilson, Carter, and Isla, and special aunts and cousins.
A family graveside service will be held at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hemingway, SC at 2:00 p.m. on October 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to Union United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 580, Hemingway, SC 29554.
