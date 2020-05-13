So sorry to hear about Willie's passing. Willie was a kind, sweet person and always had a smile. I did her hair many years and always enjoyed seeing her come in. She was a very hard worker in all that she did and never seemed to mind working. To the family and Harold, please know we are keeping you in our prayers and sympathies at this time and days to come.Know you will all miss her, but she has no more suffering. Loving, Roger & Karen Allred

Friend