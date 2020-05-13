Willie Yarbrough
August 29, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Lexington, NC
Willie Mae Felker Yarbrough, 88, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park with Preacher Clyde Akers officiating.
Mrs. Yarbrough was born in Davie County on August 29, 1931 to Dewey Felker and Mae Ellen Felker. She was retired from Link-Taylor, having worked in the finishing room for thirty years and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Mrs. Yarbrough's hobbies included fishing, sewing, painting, cooking, and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, N. Frank Yarbrough; a brother, Donald Felker; a sister, Jessie Ruth Smith; and a son-in-law, Donald Flowers.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Charles Flynn (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach, Charlene Flowers of Lexington, and Carol Thomas of Winston Salem; her companion, Harold Myers; a special friend, Pat Wood; two brothers, Leonard Felker of Roan Mountain, TN and John Felker (Joyce) of Lexington; three sisters, Betty Godbey of Mocksville, Margie Miller of Cleveland, and Elizabeth Hendren (Elmer) of Mocksville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Sun News on May 13, 2020.