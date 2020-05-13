Willie Mae Felker Yarbrough
1931 - 2020
Willie Yarbrough
August 29, 1931 - May 11, 2020
Lexington, NC
Willie Mae Felker Yarbrough, 88, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park with Preacher Clyde Akers officiating.
Mrs. Yarbrough was born in Davie County on August 29, 1931 to Dewey Felker and Mae Ellen Felker. She was retired from Link-Taylor, having worked in the finishing room for thirty years and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Mrs. Yarbrough's hobbies included fishing, sewing, painting, cooking, and gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, N. Frank Yarbrough; a brother, Donald Felker; a sister, Jessie Ruth Smith; and a son-in-law, Donald Flowers.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Charles Flynn (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach, Charlene Flowers of Lexington, and Carol Thomas of Winston Salem; her companion, Harold Myers; a special friend, Pat Wood; two brothers, Leonard Felker of Roan Mountain, TN and John Felker (Joyce) of Lexington; three sisters, Betty Godbey of Mocksville, Margie Miller of Cleveland, and Elizabeth Hendren (Elmer) of Mocksville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net


Published in The Sun News on May 13, 2020.
6 entries
May 13, 2020
Willie will be missed by many. So sorry to hear about her passing. My prayers and thoughts are with her family
Judy Morelock
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Ted and Lisa Hammerman wxtends our condolences to the family.
ted hammerman
May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Willie's passing. Willie was a kind, sweet person and always had a smile. I did her hair many years and always enjoyed seeing her come in. She was a very hard worker in all that she did and never seemed to mind working. To the family and Harold, please know we are keeping you in our prayers and sympathies at this time and days to come.Know you will all miss her, but she has no more suffering. Loving, Roger & Karen Allred
Roger & Karen Allred
Friend
May 12, 2020
I was so sorry to read about the passing of Ms. Yarbrough. She has been a client at the office for all of my 20 years here. She was always so sweet and kind and always had a smile and a good word for everyone.
Cathy Whitley
Friend
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family
Connie Hamby
Friend
May 11, 2020
Susan,

You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. I know Maw will be greatly missed.

Love,
The Byerlys
Belinda Byerly
Friend
