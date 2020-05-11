Willie Mae "Bug" Roberts
November 8, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Conway
Willie Mae Roberts, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 8, 1932 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Harvey Benjamin and Serena Johnson Tindall.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Archie Woodrow Roberts and her siblings, Willie Tindall, Harvey Tindall Jr., Radd Dew, Tilman Tindall, Frances Dew and Serena Johnson and a grandchild, Tammy Roberts.
Mrs. Roberts retired from AVX after fifty plus years of service and served as president of IBEW Local 1591 for over thirty years. She attended Conway FWB Church where she served her Lord faithfully. Traveling, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends were something she enjoyed, but she especially loved the time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her children, A. W. Roberts (Pamellia) of Conway, Michael Roberts (Beth) of Conway and Debbie Rabon (Dennis) of Aynor; brother, Jerry Tindall (Geraldine) of NC; eight grandchildren, Renee Drew (Drexel), Angie Todd (Ronald), Kristie Grantham (Eric), Ashley Roberts (Tangela), Mike Roberts (Melanie), Lance Roberts (Alexis), Genna Smith (Jeremy) and David Rabon; fifteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a special friend, Pam M. Roberts and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Hospice, Elizabeth and Janet and to SC House calls, Sarah Elliott and Sharon Mayers.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Conway FWB Church parking lot with Rev. Phillip Cannon and Rev. Billy Carroll officiating.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
November 8, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Conway
Willie Mae Roberts, 87, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 8, 1932 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Harvey Benjamin and Serena Johnson Tindall.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Archie Woodrow Roberts and her siblings, Willie Tindall, Harvey Tindall Jr., Radd Dew, Tilman Tindall, Frances Dew and Serena Johnson and a grandchild, Tammy Roberts.
Mrs. Roberts retired from AVX after fifty plus years of service and served as president of IBEW Local 1591 for over thirty years. She attended Conway FWB Church where she served her Lord faithfully. Traveling, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends were something she enjoyed, but she especially loved the time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her children, A. W. Roberts (Pamellia) of Conway, Michael Roberts (Beth) of Conway and Debbie Rabon (Dennis) of Aynor; brother, Jerry Tindall (Geraldine) of NC; eight grandchildren, Renee Drew (Drexel), Angie Todd (Ronald), Kristie Grantham (Eric), Ashley Roberts (Tangela), Mike Roberts (Melanie), Lance Roberts (Alexis), Genna Smith (Jeremy) and David Rabon; fifteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a special friend, Pam M. Roberts and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Hospice, Elizabeth and Janet and to SC House calls, Sarah Elliott and Sharon Mayers.
Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Conway FWB Church parking lot with Rev. Phillip Cannon and Rev. Billy Carroll officiating.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 11, 2020.