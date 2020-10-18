Wilton "Floyd" Edwards
June 14, 1930 - October 13, 2020
Zebulon, NC
Wilton Floyd Edwards, of Zebulon, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born June 14, 1930, the son of the late Floyd MacDill and Fannie Lewis Edwards of Windsor, NC.
Floyd lived life to the fullest serving others, his family, friends, and the community that he so loved. This will be a part of his endearing legacy. He has been a long-time member of Zebulon Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Boy Scout leader and various board positions.
He clearly understood the importance of giving back to his community. To that end, he served his community as town commissioner and mayor pro tem for many years. He retired after many years as a volunteer fireman. Civically, he was a member of The Jaycees, Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), and Masonic Lodge serving in several leadership positions. While involved in these activities his wife, Jo, was always right by his side.
He will forever be known as a master builder at the highest level. His unrelenting work ethic, determination for excellence and quality, and personal touch with each of his customers, drove his business. This continues to drive the business of his three sons that he mentored. His customers became life-long friends.
He is survived by the love of his life and almost 70 years of marriage, his wife, Josephine Batchelor Edwards; they enjoyed working side by side in the family business and in their many civic activities. In his twilight years they loved to travel and entertain their loving family.
He is also survived by his four children, Mac and wife, Kathy of Clayton; Deborah and husband Dr. Ronald Washburn, of Charleston; Gilford and wife Cheryl of Myrtle Beach; Wilton and wife Jeanie of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Gil, Valerie, Justin, Britni, Ashley, Nicole, Jon, Sierra, and Dakota and 12 great grandchildren.
He leaves two surviving sisters, Glennis E. Jones and Lucy E. Byrd, both of Greenville, NC and one sister-in-law, Barbara Batchelor of Wake Forest.
He enjoyed a special relationship with James and Tracy, his long-time next-door neighbors. They helped each other on projects they tackled together.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.
The family will not be accepting visitors at their home.
Mr. Edwards will lie in repose at Massey Funeral Home for the public to pay their respects from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020. The family will not be present during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church Faith Journey Ministries.
PO Box 366, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.masseyfuneralhome.com/wilton-floyd-edward