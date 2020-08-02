1/1
Winifred Dry (Winnie) Goforth
1948 - 2020
Winnie was born on September 28, 1948 in Albemarle, NC. She graduated Albemarle High School in 1966 and attended CPCC and HGTC. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Goforth and siblings, Charles (Robbie) Dry, William R. (Billy) Howell and Patricia "Patsy" Dry Aaron.
Winnie is survived by children, Ansley (Lance) Isenhour of New London, NC, Lori (Ronnie) Hamby of Summerville, SC and Ray Goforth II (Michelle) of Shelby, NC; grandchildren, Tyler Hamby wife Savannah, Hunter Hamby, Haley Harris and Abigail Isenhour ; sisters, Ellen (Ervin) Smith, Nell (Gaylen) Ellingsen and Ann (Hal) Gates
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at DUMC PO Box 3624 Duke Medical Center, Durham, NC 27710 or in lieu of flowers, Winnie asked that flowers be sent to your best friend to show them you love them.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery
July 30, 2020
Steve and Gail Greene
Family
