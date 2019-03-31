Notice Guest Book View Sign

Winnie Grealish

December 14, 1930 - March 26, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Winifred "Winnie" Grealish, a devoted sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Fairfax, Virginia, where she had relocated earlier this year.

She left a family that loved her deeply: Thomas, her brother, nephews Tom and Gerard and their families, niece Anne Sugrue and brother-in-law Connie Sugrue. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary, her parents, Thomas and Mary, and her nephew and Godson Kevin.

Winnie was raised in Ireland and moved to the United States with her extended family when she was twenty. The family settled in the New Jersey area and remained incredibly close throughout their lives. She quickly found a professional home at New Jersey Bell as a telephone operator and worked there until retirement decades later! In addition to working full time, Winnie was the primary care-giver to her beloved mother Mary. She held a special place in her nephews' hearts as they grew up on Long Island, and they eagerly awaited her frequent visits. She enjoyed traveling and made it back to Ireland many times to see family and friends.

Later in life, Winnie retired to the Myrtle Beach area, where she quickly made new friendships that she cherished. All who knew her, whether they met her while she was living in New Jersey, South Carolina, or Virginia, would surely agree that Winnie had a life well lived, was much loved, and had a strong and deep faith in Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord.

The family will be having a small private funeral service in Virginia and Winnie will then be interred at a family burial site in New Jersey. Charitable donations in her memory may be made in her name to SMA Fathers, Society of African Missions, 23 Bliss Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670. Phone 201-567-0450.



