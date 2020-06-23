Winnie O. Hunt (POOH)

Nov. 21, 1931 - June 15, 2020

Tampa, FL.

Winnie O. Hunt (POOH), formerly known as Winnie L. Lupo passed away on On 06/15/2020, she was born on November 21, 1931 in Aynor SC. She was preceded by parents Prudence Harrelson and Robert Owens, Brother's Francis, Bob, and Vern. Sister's Josephine, and Dorothy, and Husband George Richard Lupo. She is survived by her son Dale, brother Billy, sisters, Helen, Fanny, and Geraldine,stepsons Mark and Steve Hunt and step daughter Tina Austin Hunt.

Winnie moved to Myrtle Beach SC in 1969, and worked at Aerovox Corporation. After leaving Aerovox, she worked for Myrtle Beach Vending Company which serviced Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and many businesses and hotels along the Grand Strand. She also worked as a waitress at Jim's Pancake house formerly located on Hwy 501 across from Myrtle Beach High School. She moved to Tampa Fl in September 1976, and began working as General Manager for The Duchess Beauty Salon. She remained in that position for more than 30 years until retiring. She married John E Hunt in 1984, they were happily married for 24 years. She was widowed on October 4th 2008, and remained a widow for the remainder of her life.

Winnie was very active in The Moose Organization and belonged to Interbay Lodge Number 912 located on Gandy Blvd in South Tampa. Winnie was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1254 for 36 years. She held degrees in Academy of Friendship, Green Cap, and College of Regents. She participated in numerous pool and dart competitions, rituals and functions as a dedicated member. Her and John loved traveling throughout the country attending conventions over their years of membership with the Moose.Winnie converted to the Catholic faith on April 22nd, 2000 and remained a member of St Patrick's Church until her death. She was a member of St Patrick's Council of Catholic Women, and enjoyed preparing and participating in their Friday Night Dinners. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Seniors in Service for many years, providing companionship and comfort to those who were in need.

Winnie was loved by everyone who knew her, she had a generous heart, and possessed a spirit far larger than the tiny lady everyone will remember. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral home on S MacDill Ave in Tampa, on June 29th 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2 PM

