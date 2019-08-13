Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yuri Kita. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

Yuri Kanda Kita

Myrtle Beach, SC

Yuri Kanda Kita was called home to heaven on August 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kazuo and grandson, Brendan Douglas

She was born in Seattle, Washington to Kinji and Mesu Kanda and attended Broadway High School and Barnes College in Denver, Colorado. While working in McArthur's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan she met her husband, Roy on a blind date. They were married in Des Moines, Iowa in 1952.

She was a housewife and later worked for the government in the US Department of Agriculture. Some of her many talents that she graciously shared included cooking, quilting, calligraphy, flower arranging, cake decorating and card making as well as being a photographer's assistant for her husband. She was a member of a woman's group that built Habitat Homes in Southern Pines working on the roofs well into her 70's and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at Pinehurst Moore Regional Hospital making toys for pediatric patients. She also wrote articles and gave speeches on her internment as a Japanese-American during WWII. She traveled the world with her husband and friends beginning with proudly climbing Mt. Fuji in her younger years.

Always a Christian, she was a long-time member of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Yardley, 'PA, and more recently attended church services at Covenant Towers. She read her Bible every day and was an example to all of us how to live a Godly life.

She is survived by her husband, Roy of 67 years and her 4 children; Barry Kita {Noriko) of Madison, WI, Lori Smith (Dean) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karen Muldoon (William) of Charlotte, NC and Kevin Kita (Lyn) of Titusville, NJ. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren who affectionately called her Obach, (Grandmother in Japanese). They are Alex Smith of Washington, DC, Wade Muldoon of Dallas, Texas, Evan Kita {Marika) of Yardley, PA, Hana Galletta {Paul) of Burlington, VT, Madeline Muldoon of New Orleans, LA and Meg Kita of Madison, WI.

We praise and thank God for giving us such a fun, talented, selfless and above all loving person for 95 long years.

The family will be honoring her privately at a later date.

Send messages to the family at





Yuri Kanda KitaMyrtle Beach, SCYuri Kanda Kita was called home to heaven on August 9, 2019.She was preceded in death by her brother, Kazuo and grandson, Brendan Douglas Smith She was born in Seattle, Washington to Kinji and Mesu Kanda and attended Broadway High School and Barnes College in Denver, Colorado. While working in McArthur's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan she met her husband, Roy on a blind date. They were married in Des Moines, Iowa in 1952.She was a housewife and later worked for the government in the US Department of Agriculture. Some of her many talents that she graciously shared included cooking, quilting, calligraphy, flower arranging, cake decorating and card making as well as being a photographer's assistant for her husband. She was a member of a woman's group that built Habitat Homes in Southern Pines working on the roofs well into her 70's and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at Pinehurst Moore Regional Hospital making toys for pediatric patients. She also wrote articles and gave speeches on her internment as a Japanese-American during WWII. She traveled the world with her husband and friends beginning with proudly climbing Mt. Fuji in her younger years.Always a Christian, she was a long-time member of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Yardley, 'PA, and more recently attended church services at Covenant Towers. She read her Bible every day and was an example to all of us how to live a Godly life.She is survived by her husband, Roy of 67 years and her 4 children; Barry Kita {Noriko) of Madison, WI, Lori Smith (Dean) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Karen Muldoon (William) of Charlotte, NC and Kevin Kita (Lyn) of Titusville, NJ. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren who affectionately called her Obach, (Grandmother in Japanese). They are Alex Smith of Washington, DC, Wade Muldoon of Dallas, Texas, Evan Kita {Marika) of Yardley, PA, Hana Galletta {Paul) of Burlington, VT, Madeline Muldoon of New Orleans, LA and Meg Kita of Madison, WI.We praise and thank God for giving us such a fun, talented, selfless and above all loving person for 95 long years.The family will be honoring her privately at a later date.Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net Published in The Sun News on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close