Andrew Lee William Goff

Andrew Lee William Goff, 41 of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, the former Tabitha Woosley; his parents, Donald Allen Sr. and Freda Lynn (Gambill) Goff of Bedford; three children, Christian May, Jesse Lee William and Dalton Lee Goff, all of Bedford; one step-daughter, Jordan Woosley of Bedford; and one brother, Donnie Allen Goff Jr. of Bedford.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, uncles and one sister-in-law, Tammy Lynn (Turner) Goff.
All services will be private.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 2, 2020
