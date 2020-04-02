Andrew Lee William Goff, 41 of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, the former Tabitha Woosley; his parents, Donald Allen Sr. and Freda Lynn (Gambill) Goff of Bedford; three children, Christian May, Jesse Lee William and Dalton Lee Goff, all of Bedford; one step-daughter, Jordan Woosley of Bedford; and one brother, Donnie Allen Goff Jr. of Bedford.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, uncles and one sister-in-law, Tammy Lynn (Turner) Goff.
All services will be private.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 2, 2020