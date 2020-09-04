Anna Jewell Muse Mullins, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville.

Survivors include her son, Mark Lane (Donna) Mullins of Bedford, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Judy Jolly Mullins of Lexington; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Muse and Lilly Mae Clark Muse; her husband, Everett Mullins; and her son, Rocky Mullins.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, Ky. with Nathan Shelton officiating. Burial was in the Fleming County Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store