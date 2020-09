Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna Jewell Muse Mullins, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville.

Survivors include her son, Mark Lane (Donna) Mullins of Bedford, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Judy Jolly Mullins of Lexington; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Muse and Lilly Mae Clark Muse; her husband, Everett Mullins; and her son, Rocky Mullins.

Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, Ky. with Nathan Shelton officiating. Burial was in the Fleming County Cemetery.



