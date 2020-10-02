BEDFORD, Ky. – Annie Gail Long Bell, 70, of Bedford died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Owenton Center in Owenton, Ky.

Survivors include a son, Jack (Jessie) Scott of Milton, Ky.; her companion, Hardy Little of Bedford; and one granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bell; her father, Floyd Mule; and her mother, Kathleen Long.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Mark Patton officiating. Friends may visit Friday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in the Moffett Cemetery, in Milton.





