1/
Annie Gail (Long) Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEDFORD, Ky. – Annie Gail Long Bell, 70, of Bedford died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Owenton Center in Owenton, Ky. 
Survivors include a  son, Jack (Jessie) Scott of Milton, Ky.; her companion, Hardy Little of Bedford; and one granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bell; her father, Floyd Mule; and her mother, Kathleen Long. 
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Mark Patton officiating.  Friends may visit Friday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in the Moffett Cemetery, in Milton. 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved