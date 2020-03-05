Aubrey Ann Catterton, eighteen months, died Friday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Kings Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include her parents Michael R. and Emily A. Mullikin Catterton of Milton; her maternal grandparents Jeff and Barb Delph Mullikin of Milton; her great-grandmother Joan Powell Wentworth of Milton; paternal grandparents Rick and Gloria C. Read Marsh of Commiskey, Don and Robin Huttsell Catterton of Hanover, Ind.; and great-grandparents Jim and Phyllis Beach Catterton of North Vernon, Ind.
Aubrey is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents Guy and Wilma Read; and maternal great-grandparents Bernie and Nancy Fogg Delph.
Visitation was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, Ky.
Cremation was chosen by her parents.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 5, 2020