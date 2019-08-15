Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Carol "Barb" (Wright) Sargent. View Sign Service Information Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre 325 Demaree Drive Madison , IN 47250 (812)-265-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Carol "Barb" Wright Sargent, 68, of Milton entered this life on Sept. 9, 1950, in Madison, Ind. She was the loving daughter of the late Norman and Hilda Maxine Haviland Wright. She resided all of her life in Milton and graduated from Trimble County High School in 1968. She was united in marriage on January 18, 1969, to Donald Lee Sargent at the Milton Baptist Church. This happy union of fifty one years was blessed with a son, Brandon Lee. She worked early in life as a nurse's aid at the Carroll County Hospital in Carrollton, Ky. Barb enrolled in the Prosser School of Nursing and received her license as a Practical Nurse. She then worked for the next 13 years at Clifty Convalescent Center in Madison. She decided to return to college and began her studies at Marion College in Indianapolis to become a Registered Nurse. Barb worked then at King's Daughters' Hospital in Surgery and later as the Director of Nurses at the Hanover Nursing Center, then Swiss Villa Living Center in Vevay, and then with the Bedford Nursing Home in Bedford, Ky. Barb wasn't done with learning more so she went back to school and became a Legal Nurse, consulting and traveling to nursing homes in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Barb's knowledge in her field of nursing was second to none, she knew the laws, regulations and skills it took to operate a proper nursing home. Her patients and the families she cared for received the best treatment and compassion under her leadership. In 2015, Barb retired from her career in nursing and began doing more things she had not had time to enjoy, such as refinishing furniture, needle point, decorating her home, collecting nutcrackers, angels and nativity scenes. Barb was a devoted wife, loving mom and mammaw. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Tabor Wesleyan Church in Trimble County and had taught Sunday School there. Barb also loved her St. Bernard dogs and especially, Gracie Lynn. She was diagnosed in September 2018 with brain cancer and she fought a long and hard battle with the disease. Barb went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 5:22 p.m. while being cared for at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Barbara will be missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Donald Lee Sargent of Milton; her beloved son, Brandon Lee Sargent and his wife, Chris of Seymour, Ind.; her adoring granddaughters, Ashley and Morgan Sargent; her loving brother, Norman "Butch" Wright of Milton; her loving brother-in-law, William "Billy" Sargent of Cynthiana, Ky.; her loving sister-in-law, Nancy Sargent of Milton; her uncles, Phil Wright and his wife, Betty of Madison, Gayle Wright and his wife, Margaret of Atlanta, Ga.; her closest and dearest friends, Jacklyn and David Fink; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Wright, died, December 23, 2000; her mother, Hilda Maxine Haviland Wright, died May 29, 1984; and her loving brother-in-law, Charles Sargent, died, January 4, 2009.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Bro. Wayne Mahoney, Bro. Orville Mann and Bro. Chris Kendall officiating. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Children's Hospital or St. Jude's or the Brown Cancer Center for Cancer Research. Cards are available at the funeral homes.

