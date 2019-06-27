Ben Wentworth, 77, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Jacksonville.

A graveside service and burial will be conducted 11 a.m., at the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Ky. on Saturday June 29. In Jacksonville, a viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until time of service, in Trinity Assembly of God Church, 9770 Hogan Road, Jacksonville. Arrangements in Jacksonville, FL are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd. S., in Jacksonville. Arrangements in Bedford, Ky. are under the direction of Ransdell Funeral Home, 441, HWY 42 W., in Bedford.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Wentworth of Jacksonville; his son, MAJ (Ret.) Jesse (Kristen) Wentworth, U.S. Army; his step daughters, Elizabeth Brandt, Heidi Small, Stacy Kilduff and Tina Kilduff; two grandchildren; and one step-grandson. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Dorothy Wentworth.