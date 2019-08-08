Bishop Lee Smith, 82, of Bedford, died July 30, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky.
Services were held Monday, Aug. 4, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with Pastor Ron Diehl officiating. Burial will be in Campbellsburg Cemetery in Campbellsburg, Ky.
Survivors include his sons, Randal C. (Patricia) Smith of Bedford, Gary A. Smith of Bedford, and Greg D. (Candy) Smith of Eminence, Ky.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Lee and Elizabeth Moscoe Smith; and his wife Aggie Lee Ball Smith.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Aug. 8, 2019