Obituary

Bobby J. Abbott, 61, of Milton, formerly of Madison, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Ky. Born December 20, 1957 in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of Bennie E. and Frances Evelyn (Tindle) Abbott.

No services will be held at this time. Interment will be held at a later date in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Wood Oakley Chapel, 37 High Street, Milton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Survivors include one daughter, Tina M. White of Greenfield, Indiana; and two grandchildren. His parents, Bennie E. and Frances Evelyn Tindle Abbott preceded him in death.

Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 28, 2019

