Mr. Bobby Dean Miller
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Bobby Dean Miller, 84, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky. 
He was the son of the late Isaac C. Miller and Marie Miles.  He had served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a Jet Engine Mechanic.  He had retired from the former M & T Chemical Company (now P.M. C. Organometallix) in Carrollton as a Chemical Operation Supervisor. 
He was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church of the Living God in Bedford, Ky.  He was a former member of the N.R.A. and the American Legion Post No. 9 in Madison. 
He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Mary Doris Mock Miller of Carrollton; a son, Timothy (Tina) Miller of Carrollton,  Deborah Louise "Debbie" Mccusker of Carrollton; and Cindy Brown of Warsaw, Ky; three stepchildren, one brother; Ronald "Ronnie" Miller of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Kenneth "Red" Miller, Coy Miller, Chester Miller and Isaac "Ikie" Miller.
 Graveside Services were held Monday, July 20, 2020 with the Rev. Bobby Wade presiding at the Dallasburg Masonic Cemetery in Wheatley, Ky.  Military Honors were presented at the graveside.  There will be no public visitation.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dallasburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
