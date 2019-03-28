Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Mahoney. View Sign

Bonnie Jean Andrew Mahoney, 87, of Madison, entered this life on July 6, 1931, in Trimble County, Ky. She was the loving daughter of the late Elmer E. and Ruby Violet McClure Andrew. She was raised in Trimble County and attended Milton High School. On September 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Norman Delbert Mahoney in Carrollton, Ky. This happy union of nearly 21 years was blessed with a daughter, Norma Jean and sons, Ronald Lee, David Michael, Darrell Gene, Richard Keith and Norman Patrick. Bonnie and the family resided ten years in Tell City, Ind. and was employed in the Tell City School System for four years in food service. They moved back to Jefferson County in 1973 and she worked for 22 years with the Madison Consolidated School System retiring in 1996 as the food service director. Bonnie was a faithful member of the North Madison Christian Church. She enjoyed directing the flower ministry at church, helping with funeral dinners, and women's fellowship. Bonnie found enjoyment in playing cards especially Bridge. Visiting the sick, the shut-ins and people at the nursing homes was very important to her and she faithfully served in that mission all of her life. She was also a member of the Hi-Neighbors Home Economic Club. Bonnie was an excellent cook, baker, especially her pies, arranging flowers, crocheting and being with her large family.Ê She was awaiting the birth of her eighteenth great-grandchild. Bonnie died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:17 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.

Bonnie will be missed by her loving sons, Ron Mahoney of Indianapolis, Ind., David Mahoney and his wife, Diane of Tell City, Darrell Mahoney of Madison, Rick Mahoney and his wife, Cheri of Fishers, Ind., Patrick Mahoney of Indianapolis, Ind.; her loving daughter, Norma Jean Mahoney of Madison; her grandchildren, Chad Aaron, Stacy, Chad Anthony, Michael, Derrick, Lisa, Courtney, and Cameron; her 17-great grandchildren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Dick Michaels of Madison, the Rev. Monty and Karen Mahoney of Madison, Bonnie Corrine Tilley of Carrollton, Evelyn Louise and Tommy Wingham of Bedford, Ky., Virginia Ann Youngblood Manship of Madison, Barbara Ann Stanley Mahoney of Lexington, Ind.; Bob Rutherford of Madison; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer E. Andrew, died May 6, 1974; her mother, Ruby Violet McClure Andrew, died December 10, 1952; her beloved husband of 21 years, Norman Delbert Mahoney, died March 10, 1969; her sisters, Virginia R. 'Jenny' Andrew Johnson, died July 1, 2006, JoAnn Andrew Thevenow Degler Rutherford, died February 8, 2017, Nancy L. Andrew Michaels, died January 10, 2013,;her brothers, Randall Andrew, died May 11, 1982, Uhel C. Andrew, died March 30, 1988, and James Andrew, died April 7, 1989.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., by Brother Robby King at the North Madison Christian Church, 1400 East State Road 62 in Madison.Ê Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Kentucky.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the North Madison Christian Church, 1400 East State Road 62 in Madison. The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, was entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Madison Christian Church.

325 Demaree Drive

Madison , IN 47250

(812) 265-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 28, 2019

