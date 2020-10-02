1/
Charles Edward Wright
BEDFORD, Ky. – Charles Edward Wright, 80, of Bedford, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Richwood Nursing and Rehab Center in LaGrange, Kentucky.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Carria (Harold) Decker of Louisville, Ky.; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest Evans and Alma Irene Langston Wright.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Pleasantview Cemetery at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Milton, Ky. with the Rev. Gregg Fisher officiating.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
