MILTON, Ky. – Charles Milton Callahan, 85, of Milton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct, 7, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Goshen, Kentucky.

Survivors include two daughters, Victoria Ann Callahan of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Christie Marie Callahan (Michael) Portman of Goshen, Kentucky; one son, Charles Michael (Susan) Callahan of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford A. and Adelaide L. Nagele Callahan.

The Rev. Ferrill Davis conducted funeral services Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford.

Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.



