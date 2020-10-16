1/1
Cheyanne Dawn Ward
2003 - 2020
BEDFORD, Ky. – Cheyanne Dawn Ward, age 17, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 as a result of a tragic auto accident. She was born Jan. 13, 2003 in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Dwayne Ward and Angela Hensley Ward.
Miss Ward was currently a senior at Trimble County High School and class vice-president. She was a Kentucky Governor's Scholars recipient and a natural leader in her school. Her memberships included serving as co-president of the Y-Club, and as a member of the Kentucky Youth Assembly, Junior State of America, Kentucky United Nations Assembly, Future Business Leaders of America, and BETA Club. She was a passionate member of the Drama Club, a member of the All "A" Honor Roll and coordinated the TCHS blood drives for the Red Cross last year. She was dedicated to her education, social justice and making the world a brighter place. She was a hard worker and a goal setter with a bright future ahead.
She is survived by her mother of Bedford; her father of Oneida, Tenn.; two sisters: Samantha Ward of Bedford and Maranda Ward of Lexington, Ky.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates and close friends Maggie Stevens, Kalyann Meece and Adriannah Beilman, all of Bedford, and Maddie Holloway and Daniel Jones of Buckner, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Pansy Blevins; maternal grandmother, Burita Hensley; and family friend, Jonathan "Wes" Daniel.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Trimble County High School Gymnasium.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Trimble County Animal Shelter.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
