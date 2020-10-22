line D. Mahoney, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1930 in Trimble County, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Anna Mahoney. He married Eveyln Burkhardt on July 10, 1954. He attended Hanover College and worked at Eli Lilly and Company until his retirement in December of 1992.
Cline was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn, his sister, Donna Jean Wilson, and his brother, Gayle Mahoney. He is survived by his sister Geneva (Leon) Barnes of Milton, Kentucky; his daughters Deborah (Jeff) Christie of Indianapolis, Indiana, Beverly Mahoney of Milton, and Doris (Greg) Edwards of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held graveside for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hanover College (hanover.edu
). Full obituary can be viewed at wilsonstpierre.com.