1/1
Cline D. Mahoney
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
line D. Mahoney, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born July 19, 1930 in Trimble County, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Anna Mahoney. He married Eveyln Burkhardt on July 10, 1954. He attended Hanover College and worked at Eli Lilly and Company until his retirement in December of 1992.
Cline was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn, his sister, Donna Jean Wilson, and his brother, Gayle Mahoney. He is survived by his sister Geneva (Leon) Barnes of Milton, Kentucky; his daughters Deborah (Jeff) Christie of Indianapolis, Indiana, Beverly Mahoney of Milton, and Doris (Greg) Edwards of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held graveside for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hanover College (hanover.edu). Full obituary can be viewed at wilsonstpierre.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 22, 2020
Sailor, Rest Your Oars. Sail in Peace. Thank You For Your USN Submarine Service. May God give Your Family Peace . Linda Rash, widow of Paul "Ken" Rash, WW2 USN Submariner.
Linda Rash
Served In Military Together
October 22, 2020
Debbie, Beverly and Doris ... I am so sorry for your loss at the passing of your dad. Such great memories of you all growing up! Prayers of comfort and peace during this time.
Debbie Hancock Cope
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
I worked with Cline for a few years. He was a very nice person. Prayers for his family.
Pat Lottes
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Cline and Evelyn were wonderful people and wonderful neighbors. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family.
Tom and Julie Crowe
Julie Crowe
Friend
October 21, 2020
To the family of Cline, it was a great pressure to know. Every Saturday morning we would talk at the Men Breakfast at Southport Presbyterian Church on various topics, Cline had a lot of memories at Hanover College. I know a lot of people who Graduated from that College that Cline knew. Cline well be missed, and cherish is memories.

Dave Baker
Dave Baker
Friend
October 20, 2020
I was so blessed to know this sweet man. It was my pleasure being his server for years at Bob Evans. Sending lots of love and prayers to the family. RIH sweet man ♥
Billie Haider
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved