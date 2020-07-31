1/
Cornelia (Eaglin) Hancock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILTON, Ky. – Cornelia Eaglin Hancock, 95, of Milton, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include one son, Terry (Reita) Hancock of Florence, Ky.; three daughters: Carole (Mike) Pyles of Milton, Judith (Bill) Davidson of Madison, and Becky Pyles of Carrollton, Ky.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Florida Carter Eaglin; her husband, John B. Hancock ; and son-in-law, David Pyles.
Pastor Robby King will conduct private graveside services at Moffett Cemetery in Milton, with interment to follow. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Trimble Banner from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved