MILTON, Ky. – Cornelia Eaglin Hancock, 95, of Milton, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Ind.

Survivors include one son, Terry (Reita) Hancock of Florence, Ky.; three daughters: Carole (Mike) Pyles of Milton, Judith (Bill) Davidson of Madison, and Becky Pyles of Carrollton, Ky.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Florida Carter Eaglin; her husband, John B. Hancock ; and son-in-law, David Pyles.

Pastor Robby King will conduct private graveside services at Moffett Cemetery in Milton, with interment to follow. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky was in charge of the arrangements.

