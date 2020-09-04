BEDFORD, Ky. – Curtis E. Hackney, age 85, of Bedford, KY, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 27, 1935 in Bedford, KY the son of Morton "Mote" and Emily (Mikesel) Hackney.

He began his life as a truck driver and later became assistant superintendent for Martin Marietta, managing six sand and gravel quarries. He became an excellent self-employed welder, ran Hackney's sawmill, and was a man of many talents. He created beautiful natural wood tables and chain-sawed many bear creations. He loved his animals, was dearly loved by many, and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 65 happy years, the former Joyce Roberts, and one daughter, Gale Hackney of Bedford.

He is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers: Leonard Hackney, Raymond Hackney, Leroy Hackney, Virgil Hackney, Benny Hackney, and Paul Allen Hackney; and two sisters: Nan Sullivan and Judy Kelley.

The Reverend Gregg Fisher conducted graveside services at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bedford Cemetery, with interment following.

Visitation was held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford.

Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, was in charge of the arrangements.





