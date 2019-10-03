Madison, Ind. Mayor Damon L. Welch, 66, of Madison died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 8:49 a.m.at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 29, at the North Madison Christian Church, in Madison. Interment was in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison. The Staffs of Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres and Lytle Welty Funeral Homes in Madison, were entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia K. "Ginny" Kelly Welch of Madison; his daughters Gaeli (Andy) Batts of Madison, and Kirsty (Kyle) Henderson of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his son, Collin (Nicole) Welch of Escondido, Calif.; eight grandchildren; his mother, Virginia Welch of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father James Lawrence Welch; his mother-in-law Helen Kelly; and his father-in-law William L. "Bill" Kelly.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Oct. 3, 2019