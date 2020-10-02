1/
David E. Stark
AUSTIN, Texas – David E. Stark, 73, of Austin, a former resident of Trimble County and born in Bedford, Ky. died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Nga Bui of Austin; his former -wife, Frances Stark of Austin; two daughters, Erika A. Stark and Christi A. Stark, both of Austin; and one grandson.
Visitation and military honors services were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, 607 East Anderson Lane in Austin.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
