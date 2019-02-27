David B. Stewart, 66, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.Ê Interment followed in the Hanover Cemetery in Hanover.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Jackson Stewart of Hanover; his children, Derek Barnes of Hanover, Lacey Stewart of Hanover; one granddaughter. His parents, Lindsay W. and Evelyn Maxwell Garrett Stewart; his grandmother, Georgia Garrett; and his grandparents, Herman and Hallie Eades Stewart preceded him in death.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 28, 2019