David Stewart

Obituary

David B. Stewart, 66, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.Ê Interment followed in the Hanover Cemetery in Hanover.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Jackson Stewart of Hanover; his children, Derek Barnes of Hanover, Lacey Stewart of Hanover; one granddaughter. His parents, Lindsay W. and Evelyn Maxwell Garrett Stewart; his grandmother, Georgia Garrett; and his grandparents, Herman and Hallie Eades Stewart preceded him in death.
Funeral Home
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.