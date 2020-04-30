Delores Wylene Edens Shuck, 80, of Pendleton, died at her Trimble County residence on April 22, 2020.
Survivors include, her husband Wilbur Arington of Pendleton; her children, Joe Shuck and his companion Jill Handlon of Bedford, Ky., Greg (Glinda) Shuck of Gallatin, Tenn., Eric (Vickie) of Bedford, and Amanda Durand and her wife Jeanie Walker also of Bedford; fifteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren Herbert and Hazel Faye Welch Edens; and her husband, Joseph Shuck.
All Services will be private. Burial will be in Bedford Cemetery, Bedford, Ky.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Apr. 30, 2020