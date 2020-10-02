BEDFORD, Ky. – Mr. Donald "Don" Gene Adams, 83, of Bedford, entered this life on Jan. 23, 1937 in Versailles, Ind. He was the loving son of the late Clarence George and Jeannett Farrell Adams. He was a 1956 graduate of Ripley County High School. Don was inducted into the United States Air Force on January 4, 1957 at Indianapolis, Indiana. He rose to the rate of Airman First Class serving in the HQ SQ 3345th Air Base Group serving at Chanute Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 3, 1961, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Ill. receiving the Good Conduct Medal. Don remained in the Reserves and was discharged on Jan. 3, 1963. He was raised in Ripley County and moved to Trimble County in 1964. On Aug. 5, 1964, he was united in marriage to Edith Delores Taylor in Carrollton, Ky. This happy union of 56 years was blessed to raise sons, Michael Allen, David and a daughter, Barbara. He was employed with Cummins Engine Company as an engine tester and retired from the Holset Plant after 32 years of service in 1993. He attended the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Trimble County and was a member of the Milton Masonic Lodge No. 947 F. & A.M. Don loved to fish, hunt, play horseshoes, travel, watch old Westerns, and being with his loving family. He was a devoted husband, loving dad and pawpaw. Don died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. at his home in Bedford.
Don will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Edith Delores Taylor Adams of Bedford; his loving son, David Bird and his wife, Loretta of Bedford; his loving daughter, Barbara Daugherty and her husband, Lee of Bedford; his loving grandchildren, Brandon Bird and his wife, Amanda, Noah Bird, and Paul Bird; Kyle Daugherty and Olivia Daugherty; his sister in law, Bonnie May of Madison, Ind.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence George Adams, died Aug. 30, 1978; his mother, Jeannett Farrell Adams, died March 7, 1983; his brothers, Clarence Edwin Adams, died Jan. 21, 2006, and Kenneth L. Adams, died Nov. 5, 2009; his brother in law and his sisters in law, Bennie May, died June 6, 2009 Sandra E. Adams, died 2003 and Dorothy Adams, died Sept. 28, 2015; his son, PFC Michael Allen Shepherd, died Feb. 12, 1969, killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by Pastor Chris White at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.
Friends may visit Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
The Milton Masonic Lodge No. 947 F. & A.M. will conduct a Masonic service on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
A final salute will be conducted 1:30 p.m., Friday at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre by the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion with military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or the Trimble County Animal Shelter. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com