Dorothy Louise 'Mama Doofy' Graves, 87, of Milton died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include one son, Larry (Angela) Graves of Milton; three daughters, Linda (Lonnie) Surratt of Milton, Susie (Terry) Napier of Sevierville, Tenn. and Karen Evans of Milton; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gail Botts and Pansy Bernice (McCreary) Stackhouse; her husband, Oma Odell Graves; one grandchild; and one great grandchild.
Reverend Mike McArter, Lt. Vinal Lee, and Capt. Brenna Lee will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, 117 Holt Drive, Madison's Hilltop, with interment to follow in Moffett Cemetery in Milton.
Friends and family may call from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 11, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
