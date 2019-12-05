Foster Blanton Helm

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Foster Blanton Helm, 83, formerly of Carroll County, Ky. died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Norton's Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlyne (Gary) Martin of Milton; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Hattie B. Walters Helm; and his wife; Loetta Helm.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Coafield officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Dec. 5, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Korean War
