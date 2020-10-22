BEDFORD, Ky. – Frances Gayle Maddex McClanahan Mullikin, 85, of Bedford, Kentucky formerly of Madison, Indiana died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Hanover Health & Rehab Center in Hanover, Indiana.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Gene Mullikin of Bedford; her step daughter, Jeanne Mullikin of Bedford; three step grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank William Maddex; her mother, Gertrude May Cash Maddex; and her first husband, John Jacob McClanahan.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Indiana with Bishop Richard Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana.

Friends may visit 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.



