MILTON, Ky. – George E. Hereford, 94, of Milton, entered this life on October 2, 1925, in Prestonsburg, Ky. He was the son of the late Burr Patton, Sr. and Amanda May Auxier Hereford. His family moved to Trimble County in 1932 and he attended school there. George was first united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth Andrew and this union was blessed with a son, Larry. He owned and operated the City Coal Company in Madison for many years dealing in the mining of coal and providing coal and oil to his customers. George was united in marriage on December 18, 1955 to Anna M. Bright at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Jefferson County. This marriage of nearly 65 years was blessed with a son, Kevin. George and Anna made their home on Ryker's Ridge for 42 years and built a new home on the family farm in Trimble County moving there in 2008. He had farmed most all of his life and had owned and operated the Trimble County Farm Supply Company for over 30 years retiring in 2015. George had also operated a logging and timber business for many years as well. George was known for his work ethic and that hard work was his hobby. He loved the time he could go fishing with his granddaughter, Victoria and enjoyed hunting earlier in life. He was a member of the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton. George died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:09 a.m. at the Hanover Health & Rehab Center in Hanover, Indiana.
George will be missed by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Anna M. Bright Hereford of Milton; his loving sons, Kevin Hereford and his wife, Marva of Milton, Larry Hereford and his wife, Lounita of Milton; his grandchildren, Victoria Brittain and her husband, Trevor and Lance Hereford and his wife, Kelly; his great grandchildren, Hudson Brittain, Andrew Hereford, Danielle Hereford, and Abigail Hereford; his step grandchildren, Dana Harrell of Madison, Ind. and Tony Westrick of Milton; his step grandchildren, Tristan, Cameron, Evan, Levi, and Kinley; his sister, June Hereford Nighbert and her husband, Bill of Madison; his brothers in law, Allen Bright and his wife, Ruth Ann of Hanover, Ind., Donnie Bright of Lakeside, Calif.; his sister in law, Doris "Jeanie" Trester and her husband, Richard of Lewiston, Minn.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Burr Patton Hereford, Sr., died March 23, 1976; his mother, Amanda May Auxier Hereford, died July 1, 1990; his brothers, James H. Hereford, died March 15, 1979, Jack A. Hereford, died March 28, 1991, Toby Hereford Sr. died February 19, 2000, Burr Hereford, Jr. died June 27, 2000, and Gene Hereford, died September 11, 2014; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Bright, died Mary 16, 1991 and Clara Bright, died May 22, 2008.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, June 28, 2020, by Bro. Aaron Snelling and Pastor Mike Barnes at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton. Interment was in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, Macedonia Baptist Church or the donor's charity of choice
