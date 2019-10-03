Gladys Lee Horine Penick, 92, of Bedford died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health in La Grange, Ky.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 20, at the Randsell Funeral Home, 441 Hwy 42 in Bedford with the Rev. Bobby Wade officiating.
Survivors include her children, Dorothy Louise Penick of Bedford, and Gwendolyn Sue (Warren Jr.) Adcock of Bedford; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Pope and Cleo Aldridge Horine; her husband, Robert Lee Penick; one son David Lee Penick; and one daughter, Mary Ruth Williams.
Published in The Trimble Banner on Oct. 3, 2019