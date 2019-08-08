Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Dennis Gross. View Sign Service Information Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre 325 Demaree Drive Madison , IN 47250 (812)-265-5577 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Dennis "Denny" Gross, 83, of Madison entered this life in Carroll County, Ky. on Feb. 12, 1936. He was the loving son of the late Everett and Mina Mildred Westrick Gross. He grew up in Kentucky and graduated from Milton High School in 1953. He graduated from Cumberland College with a degree in Psychology. Dennis enlisted in the United States Army on May 15, 1958, in Louisville, Ky. He rose to the rank of Specialist Four serving in the Quartermaster Supply Company. He was honorably discharged on May 13, 1960, at Fort Sheridan, Ill. receiving the Good Conduct Medal awarded for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity in active Federal Military service as well as the Marksman Rifle Badge. He then served in the Reserves until being discharged on May 14, 1964. Dennis was united in marriage to Wanda Frances Taylor on January 17, 1962, at the North Madison Baptist Church in Madison. This happy union of 57 years was blessed with three daughters, Elizabeth, Deanna, and Teresa. He prided himself on being a great father, teaching his daughters many life lessons with encouraging guidance throughout their lives. He worked as a maintenance/repair-man for the Indiana - Kentucky Electric Corporation for 40 years and retired in 1997. Dennis was well respected in his working career for his knowledge, compassion, friendliness, and ability to always make everyone feel welcome. The summer labor gang kids that worked at IKEC nick named him "Mr. Wonderful". Dennis was a member and baptized at Hanover Christian Church. Dennis was good with his hands and created beautiful woodcrafts treasured by many. In his earlier years, he enjoyed restoring old cars and attending drag races. Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life most…spending time with family, reading, a refreshing can of Coke and chocolate. He found great enjoyment in socializing with friends and family and will be remembered for his playful demeanor. Dennis was a beloved husband, loving dad, papaw, brother and loyal friend. Dennis passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 6:10 p.m. in the emergency room at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.



Dennis will be missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Frances Taylor Gross of Madison; his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Munn and her husband Dean of Indianapolis, Ind., Deanna Liter and her husband Dewayne of Madison, and Teresa Stucker of Hanover, Ind.; his nephews Tony Cox of Madison, and Brian Cox and his wife Tammy of Madison, whom he welcomed into his family as his own; his loving grandchildren, Bethany Hatfield (Matt), Amberly Cash (Ryan), Elizabeth Stucker, Zoe Munn; his great-niece Courtney Cox and great-nephew Dustin Cox; his adoring great-grandchildren, Oakley Hatfield, Levi Hatfield, and Sawyer Cash; his sisters, Jean Price of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kay Frances Parish of Hanover, Indiana; his brother, Robert Lee Gross of Madison, Indiana; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Claudia "Tina" and John Spenneberg of Carrollton, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Gross, his mother, Mina Mildred Westrick Gross Ditzler; his brother, Everett Gross; his sister-in-law, Lois Cox, and his father- in-law and mother –in-law, Claude and Mary Elizabeth Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, by the Rev. Robert Leach at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Centre.

A final salute will be conducted on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, by Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion with full military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.

Memorial contributions may be made to Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion or the . Cards are available at the funeral homes. Online condolences, Harold Dennis "Denny" Gross, 83, of Madison entered this life in Carroll County, Ky. on Feb. 12, 1936. He was the loving son of the late Everett and Mina Mildred Westrick Gross. He grew up in Kentucky and graduated from Milton High School in 1953. He graduated from Cumberland College with a degree in Psychology. Dennis enlisted in the United States Army on May 15, 1958, in Louisville, Ky. He rose to the rank of Specialist Four serving in the Quartermaster Supply Company. He was honorably discharged on May 13, 1960, at Fort Sheridan, Ill. receiving the Good Conduct Medal awarded for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity in active Federal Military service as well as the Marksman Rifle Badge. He then served in the Reserves until being discharged on May 14, 1964. Dennis was united in marriage to Wanda Frances Taylor on January 17, 1962, at the North Madison Baptist Church in Madison. This happy union of 57 years was blessed with three daughters, Elizabeth, Deanna, and Teresa. He prided himself on being a great father, teaching his daughters many life lessons with encouraging guidance throughout their lives. He worked as a maintenance/repair-man for the Indiana - Kentucky Electric Corporation for 40 years and retired in 1997. Dennis was well respected in his working career for his knowledge, compassion, friendliness, and ability to always make everyone feel welcome. The summer labor gang kids that worked at IKEC nick named him "Mr. Wonderful". Dennis was a member and baptized at Hanover Christian Church. Dennis was good with his hands and created beautiful woodcrafts treasured by many. In his earlier years, he enjoyed restoring old cars and attending drag races. Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life most…spending time with family, reading, a refreshing can of Coke and chocolate. He found great enjoyment in socializing with friends and family and will be remembered for his playful demeanor. Dennis was a beloved husband, loving dad, papaw, brother and loyal friend. Dennis passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 6:10 p.m. in the emergency room at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.Dennis will be missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Frances Taylor Gross of Madison; his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Munn and her husband Dean of Indianapolis, Ind., Deanna Liter and her husband Dewayne of Madison, and Teresa Stucker of Hanover, Ind.; his nephews Tony Cox of Madison, and Brian Cox and his wife Tammy of Madison, whom he welcomed into his family as his own; his loving grandchildren, Bethany Hatfield (Matt), Amberly Cash (Ryan), Elizabeth Stucker, Zoe Munn; his great-niece Courtney Cox and great-nephew Dustin Cox; his adoring great-grandchildren, Oakley Hatfield, Levi Hatfield, and Sawyer Cash; his sisters, Jean Price of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kay Frances Parish of Hanover, Indiana; his brother, Robert Lee Gross of Madison, Indiana; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Claudia "Tina" and John Spenneberg of Carrollton, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Gross, his mother, Mina Mildred Westrick Gross Ditzler; his brother, Everett Gross; his sister-in-law, Lois Cox, and his father- in-law and mother –in-law, Claude and Mary Elizabeth Taylor.Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, by the Rev. Robert Leach at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Centre.A final salute will be conducted on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, by Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion with full military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.Memorial contributions may be made to Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion or the . Cards are available at the funeral homes. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com. Published in The Trimble Banner on Aug. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Trimble Banner Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.