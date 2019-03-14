Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Cull Jr.. View Sign

Harry 'Rick' Rickey Cull Jr., 45, of Bedford, formerly of Milton, Ky. entered this life on December 28, 1973, in Madison, Ind. He was the loving son of Harry Rickey and Sue Darlene Chatham Cull. He was raised in Milton and was a 1991 graduate of Trimble County High School. He attended the Milton Christian Church in Milton. Rick was united in marriage to Amy Josephine Hazelwood on Nov. 7, 2014, in Carrollton, Ky. This union was blessed with a daughter Addison Josephine Love Cull. Rick also shared in the care and raising of Amy Jo's son, Alexander Keith Hazelwood. Rick had worked for the past 20 plus years for Madison Precision Products in Madison as a mechanical maintenance man. He loved to watch NASCAR, tinkering and working on cars, drinking his Pepsi Cola, and watching UK Basketball. Rick found great enjoyment in riding and racing his motorcycle, his number was 138. He took great care and love in raising his daughter, Addison. Rick was a loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed. Rick had fought a courageous battle to live since suffering a massive heart attack on February 19, and passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 4:16 p.m. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky with his loving family at his side.

Harry will be missed by his loving wife, Amy Josephine Hazelwood Cull of Bedford; his loving daughter, Addison Josephine Love Cull of Milton; his beloved step-son, Alexander Keith Hazelwood of Bedford; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Mary Jo LeGrand Walters of Madison, Ind.; his loving sister, Bethely Morton of Lexington, Ky.; his devoted brother, Jeffrey Marvin Cull of Milton; his nieces, Shelby, Emailin, Alea and Savanna; his nephews, Kobey and Josiah; his aunts and uncles, Wilma Anderson of Madison, Virginia Richardson of Paris, Ind., Robert and Pam Chatham of Vevay, Ind., Billy Chatham of Kent, Ind., Doris and Mike Beard of Milton, Ky., Lois Bennett of Madison, Ralph and Denise Chatham of Lexington, Ind., Freddy Chatham of Hanover, Ind., Doug and Sheila Chatham of Hanover, Ind., Shirley and Ed Davidson of Frankfort, Ky., Arlene and Dan Henderson of Madison, Ron and Vicki Cull of Providence, Ky.; numerous cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Myrtle Chatham; Marvin Earl and Cathryn Cull; his aunts and uncles, Victor 'Buddy' Chatham, James Allen Chatham, Richard Allen Cull and Marcia Cull; and his father-in-law, Keith Hazelwood.Ê

325 Demaree Drive

Madison , IN 47250

(812) 265-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Trimble Banner on Mar. 14, 2019

