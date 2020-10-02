MILTON, Ky. – Ida Florence Chilton, 85, of Milton, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Survivors include her children: Betty Lou (James) Stephan of Madison, Ind., Kenneth Earl (Betsie) Chilton of Hanover, Ind., and Troy Eugene (Barbara Ann) Chilton of Bedford, Ky.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a step great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tonnie Bailey Payton and Bennie Chester Payton, Sr.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Sept. 16, with the Rev. Sam Epley officiating at Moffett Cemetery in Milton. The Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, Madison's Hilltop was entrusted with the arrangements.



