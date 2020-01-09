James Carroll "Jimmy" Clifford, age 60, of Bedford, Ky. entered this life Feb. 6, 1959 in Carrollton, Ky.
He was the son of the late Calvin Jr. and Nancy Carder Clifford. Jimmy graduated from Trimble County High School in 1977 where he excelled in sports. He attended Western Kentucky for two years and was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on June 9, 1980 and was honorably discharged on July 21, 1981. Jimmy worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 369 for over 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Jimmy died Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Bedford, Ky.
Jimmy will be missed by his companion of 23 years, Lisa Cousins of Bedford, Ky.; his sister, Elma Sue Craig of Milton, Ky.; his nephews Joe Davis, Faron Craig, and Wes Craig; and his niece, Roxanne Bruner, plus several other relatives.
Jimmy was proceeded in death by his parents and half brother, Dennis Davis.
Morgan-Nay was in charge of arrangements. He chose cremation and no service.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church or the .
Published in The Trimble Banner on Jan. 9, 2020