MADISON, Ind. – James Lawrence "ScareCrow" Leatherbury, II, age 47, of Madison, entered this life on May 13, 1973, in Madison. He was the loving son of James Lawrence, Sr. and Nancy Robbins Leatherbury. He was raised in Madison until the age of six when the family moved to Milton, Ky. He attended Trimble County High School and later attended Ivy Tech receiving certificates in welding and auto body. He was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on Jan. 4, 1995 in Louisville, Ky. He served in the 1345 Engineer Equipment Operators and was honorably discharged on Jan. 5, 1999, from Camp Lejeune, N. C. receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Certificate of Commendation, the Rifle Expert Badge, and the Pistol Sharpshooter Badge. After returning home from the Marines he worked for North American Stainless as a foreman for 13 years and for three years at Nugent Sand as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. In September 1995 he was united in marriage to Amanda Ramsey and this union was blessed with a daughter, Kristen. For the past three years he worked at Vehicle Services Group in Madison as a tool maker. He was raised in the St. John's United Church of Christ in Madison. ScareCrow as he was nick-named loved riding around in his Jeep, hunting, fishing, being with his daughter and his grandsons. James died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2:44 p.m. at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky. from injuries suffered in a Jeep accident.
James will be missed by his loving daughter, Kristen Leatherbury of La Grange, Ky.; his grandchildren, Jeffrey James Cox, Caden Conner Mynhier, and Brandon Lee Mynhier, Jr.; his parents, James Lawrence, Sr. and Nancy Robbins Leatherbury; his sisters, Rachel Blomberg and her husband, Jim of Louisville, Ky., Tonya Glacken of Batesville, Ind., Mary Smith of Osgood, Ind., Shannon Wolf and her husband, Steve of Milton, Ky.; his brother, Chester Leatherbury of Milton; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Nellie Robbins and Chester and Mary Leatherbury.
Friends may visit Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.
A final salute will be conducted on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with full military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, by the United States Marine Corps Ceremonial Unit and the Major Samuel Woodfill Post No. 9 of the American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors.