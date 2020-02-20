Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Yvonne (Egerton) Congleton. View Sign Service Information Ransdell Funeral Home 441 Highway 42 West Bedford , KY 40006 (502)-255-7180 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ransdell Funeral Home 441 Highway 42 West Bedford , KY 40006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Yvonne Egerton Congleton, 83, passed away from this life on February 13, 2020 at Meadowthorpe Assisted Living in Lexington, Ky. She was born on April 12, 1936 to the late James W. and Frances Williamson Egerton in Bedford, Ky.

In her younger years, while her husband, Charles served in the Air Force, stationed in England, they enjoyed their time traveling all over Europe. When arriving back to the states they started a small engineering firm in Lexington, she managed the finances and Chuck managed the sales/engineering. The company is now known as CMTA, Inc. She owned and managed her own rental property business in retirement. Jan was not afraid of hard work, always painting, repairing and cleaning her rental properties. She found pleasure in refinishing old furniture and bringing it back to life. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays, she loved cooking big meals and gathering her beloved family together, especially at the Congleton farm in Sulphur, Ky., where it became a family tradition of cutting a Christmas tree, having homemade chili, hot dogs and delicious hot chocolate. Everyone left with homemade ornaments and special holiday memories. Jan was talented in needle work, loving to knit and crochet, leaving behind beautiful handmade works of art for all her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, Brooke Nevius and her husband Bill of Louisville, Ky., Lee Congleton and his wife Frederica of Bedford, Ky., and Christian Congleton and his wife Marilyn of Lexington, Ky.; her sister Sue Egerton Lippert of Louisville, Ky.; seven beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Parker, Ali, and Tori Nevius, Hannah and Keegan Congleton, and Jackson Congleton.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Wickliffe Congleton, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2009; two brothers Bill and Charles Egerton; one sister Maureen "Mockey" Oak Luhn.

Services for Janice will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Milward Funeral Home, 159 North Broadway, Lexington, Ky., with the Rev. David Greene officiating the services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Milward Funeral Home, Lexington, Ky.

Burial will be in The Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Ky.

Memorial donations may be to The Ronald McDonald House Charities. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky.

Online condolences may be made at Janice Yvonne Egerton Congleton, 83, passed away from this life on February 13, 2020 at Meadowthorpe Assisted Living in Lexington, Ky. She was born on April 12, 1936 to the late James W. and Frances Williamson Egerton in Bedford, Ky.In her younger years, while her husband, Charles served in the Air Force, stationed in England, they enjoyed their time traveling all over Europe. When arriving back to the states they started a small engineering firm in Lexington, she managed the finances and Chuck managed the sales/engineering. The company is now known as CMTA, Inc. She owned and managed her own rental property business in retirement. Jan was not afraid of hard work, always painting, repairing and cleaning her rental properties. She found pleasure in refinishing old furniture and bringing it back to life. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays, she loved cooking big meals and gathering her beloved family together, especially at the Congleton farm in Sulphur, Ky., where it became a family tradition of cutting a Christmas tree, having homemade chili, hot dogs and delicious hot chocolate. Everyone left with homemade ornaments and special holiday memories. Jan was talented in needle work, loving to knit and crochet, leaving behind beautiful handmade works of art for all her family.She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, Brooke Nevius and her husband Bill of Louisville, Ky., Lee Congleton and his wife Frederica of Bedford, Ky., and Christian Congleton and his wife Marilyn of Lexington, Ky.; her sister Sue Egerton Lippert of Louisville, Ky.; seven beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Parker, Ali, and Tori Nevius, Hannah and Keegan Congleton, and Jackson Congleton.Janice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Wickliffe Congleton, who passed away on Jan. 14, 2009; two brothers Bill and Charles Egerton; one sister Maureen "Mockey" Oak Luhn.Services for Janice will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Milward Funeral Home, 159 North Broadway, Lexington, Ky., with the Rev. David Greene officiating the services.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Milward Funeral Home, Lexington, Ky.Burial will be in The Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Ky.Memorial donations may be to The Ronald McDonald House Charities. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.Arrangements have been entrusted to Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky.Online condolences may be made at www.ransdellfuneral.com. Published in The Trimble Banner on Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Trimble Banner Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close