Joe D. Davis, 93, of Madison, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Kings Daughter's Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 24, at Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton, Ky. with Brother Aaron Snelling officiating. Burial was in the Indiana Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Madison. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Delores Imogene Melton Davis of Madison; one daughter, Cathy Davis (Steve) Ellis of Bedford, Ky. ; one son, Joe Dee Davis of Madison; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Forrest and Bernice Drury Davis.
Published in The Trimble Banner on May 30, 2019