Joe Wayne Ralston
BEDFORD, Ky. – Joe Wayne Ralston, 84, of Bedford, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Bailey Ralston; two sons, Dale (Barbara) Ralston, and Damon (Leigh) Ralston, all of Bedford; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.G. and Jessie Carroll Boatwright Ralston.
At his request, no services will be held. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Trimble Banner from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
