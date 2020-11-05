BEDFORD, Ky. – Joe Wayne Ralston, 84, of Bedford, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Bailey Ralston; two sons, Dale (Barbara) Ralston, and Damon (Leigh) Ralston, all of Bedford; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.G. and Jessie Carroll Boatwright Ralston.

At his request, no services will be held. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of arrangements.



