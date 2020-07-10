1/
Mr. Kenneth Earl "Kenny" McKinley
HANOVER, Ind. – Kenneth Earl "Kenny" McKinley, 80, of Hanover, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:35 a.m. at his home in Hanover, with his loving family at his side. 
Survivors include his wife, Eva Diane Scott McKinley of Hanover; his sons, Kevin (Teresa)McKinley of Hanover, Michael Wayne McKinley of Milton, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Loyd McKinley; his mother, Mayme Tapp McKinley; and his daughter in law, Sandie McKinley. 
Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020, by Pastor Frank McGee at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.  Interment followed in the Brooksburg Cemetery in Brooksburg, Ind. 

Published in The Trimble Banner from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
