HANOVER, Ind. – Kenneth Earl "Kenny" McKinley, 80, of Hanover, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:35 a.m. at his home in Hanover, with his loving family at his side.

Survivors include his wife, Eva Diane Scott McKinley of Hanover; his sons, Kevin (Teresa)McKinley of Hanover, Michael Wayne McKinley of Milton, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Loyd McKinley; his mother, Mayme Tapp McKinley; and his daughter in law, Sandie McKinley.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020, by Pastor Frank McGee at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment followed in the Brooksburg Cemetery in Brooksburg, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store