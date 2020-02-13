Larry Joseph Jackson, 60, of Bedford, formerly of Middlesboro, Ky. died, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at his Trimble County home.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Barton Jackson; children, Tasha (Philip) Wright of Bedford, and Kim (Chris) Wright of Bedford; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. and Betty J. Christian Jackson; and father and mother-in-law, Ned and Oma Barton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Clayton Barton, the Rev. Ricky Barnett and Dr. William Boyd Bingham officiating.

Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Feb. 14 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford. A graveside service will take place at noon in the Bedford Cemetery.