MILTON, Ky. – Leroy Munier, 94, of Milton died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 5:25 a.m. at his home.

Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne (Edgar) Raker of Carrollton, Ky.; his son, Mark Munier of Milton; three grandchildren; two step grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Munier; his mother, Anna M. Weber Munier Johnson; and his step-father, John W. Johnson, Sr.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church in Milton with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton. The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre in Madison, Ind. was entrusted with the arrangements.



