BEDFORD, Ky. – Linda Clem Griffith, 84, of Bedford, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lena (Joyce) Clem; her husband, Prentice E. Griffith; and a son, Brad Griffith.

Services were held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Bedford Baptist Church, in Bedford, with the Rev. Mark Payton officiating.

Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford was in charge of the arrangements.



