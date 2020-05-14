Lonnie S. Adams

Obituary
Lonnie S. Adams, 65, of Bedford, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Carroll County Hospital in Carrollton, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, the former Andra Wicklund; a daughter, Juliann Adams of Bedford; a son, Jason (Jennifer) Hayes of LaGrange, Ky.; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Adams and Virginia Sandlin Adams and one brother.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held by the family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on May 14, 2020
