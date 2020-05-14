Lonnie S. Adams, 65, of Bedford, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Carroll County Hospital in Carrollton, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, the former Andra Wicklund; a daughter, Juliann Adams of Bedford; a son, Jason (Jennifer) Hayes of LaGrange, Ky.; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Adams and Virginia Sandlin Adams and one brother.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held by the family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Trimble Banner on May 14, 2020