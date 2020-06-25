CARROLLTON, Ky. – Lucas Cade Webster, 20, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. He was born on February 26, 2000, in LaGrange, Ky., the son of Autumn Oneal and Jack Webster.

Lucas was a 2019 graduate of Trimble County High School, and currently a student at Jefferson Community and Technical College in Carrollton. He was a member of North Madison Christian Church in Madison, Ind.

Lucas loved his music. He was an old soul and loved the older songs. Hunting and fishing was always a love for him but as the years passed, he was not able to hunt, but could still fish.

He loved going to Florida with his dad fishing, and Todd (his stepdad) taught him so much about wildlife, hunting, fishing and how to survive in nature, if ever needed.

Lucas and his mommy had a bond that was threaded in gold by God himself. They did everything together. When he could no longer walk, she carried him. She said her strength has always started with him. They went on many adventures, including Disney World, Paradise Island, Disney cruises, and to the ocean many times. He loved many places and he loved his mommy.

Lucas and his brother had a bond that was like no other. He was by his side from the minute he was born. Lucas was so proud of him. Lucas will always protect him.

Jacob was his concert buddy. There is a Rolling Stone concert coming up next month that they had planned to attend. Now, Jacob, Ben and Dane will carry that on for Lucas. He will watch over them for sure.

Lucas loved Jesus. He would tell his mamaw over and over that he wished Jesus would hurry and come. He had the Bible on his phone and would sit and listen to it being read to him. Lucas told his mamaw the night he went to Heaven to take his hand and pray with him. He somehow knew the Lord was calling him. The last words he said to his mamaw was "Please, Mamaw, I just want to go to sleep." God said, "Come on, Lucas, let's go home."

There will never be anyone like Lucas. He loved everyone and oh, how he loved Jesus. He just completed his first year of college with all A's. His dream was to be a psychologist someday. He said he wanted to help people that were sad and needed their life to get better.

Lucas was born a comedian. Some of the things he would come up with would put you on the floor laughing.

Last, but not least, his disease of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy was the biggest fight of his life. He was the strongest person and dealt with that terrible disease with all the strength he had. He was getting much worse over the last six months. It was hard to keep his body steady, and he could not lift his arms even to scratch his nose. He was such a man and God knew he could not handle what was coming, so he said "Lucas, come on home." I am so thankful that he gave his life to Jesus Christ two years ago.

Papaw Martin could solve all things as far as Lucas was concerned. They had so many wonderful times together. When Lucas was still walking, Papaw would take him golfing. He had his own set of clubs. The two went on a deep-sea fishing adventure in Florida. What an experience that was! Oh, how he loved his papaw.

Now, let's get down to Mamaw. He loved and trusted her with his life. He knew that she could take care of all his very special needs better than anyone. Mamaw devoted her life to her Lucas and there was nothing he needed or wanted that he did not have, and that was the excellent care she gave him. That special love between the two will never be matched.

Never forget this beautiful boy. Always know how much he loved all of you. And live to be with him someday in Heaven.

Lucas is survived by his mother, Autumn Oneal (Brian); father, Jack Webster (Stephanie); step-father, Todd Oneal; brother, Colton Oneal; brother by another mother, Ben Stevens; maternal grandparents, Dr. Cecil and Judy Martin; paternal grandparents, Jack and Janice Webster; step grandparents, Gary and Sue Oneal; great grandmother, Norma Simmons; aunts: Nicole Lacefield (Craig), Lori Clifford (Troy), Kathy Andrew (Rick), Tina Buchanan (Steve), Lisa Louden (Darrell), and Amy Martin; uncles: Scott Taylor (Jana), Kurt Martin (Dianne) Keith Martin (Tracy), Kent Martin and Breck Taylor; his cousins that he loved so very much, Jacob and Lane Herald, Ethan Plew (Meaghan), Zach Clifford, Dane Lacefield, Mitchell Lacefield, Eden Oberhausen (CJ), Aubree and Aleeah, Leighton Taylor (Paige), Laken Taylor, Courtney Martin, Zach Martin, Chase Martin, Alisa and Nick Taylor, Jaclyn Crosby (Phillip), Jennifer Pyles, Courtney Buchanan, Elly Buchanan, Krista Taylor, David Taylor (Jessica), Ashley Stark (Scotty and Collin), Heather Bradley (Justin), Jordyn, Bodie, Lyla and Arleigh Herald.

All visitation and services will be held at the church.

Brye Welty and Bob Hicks will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at North Madison Christian Church, in Madison, with interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery, Bedford, Ky.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store