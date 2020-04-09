Marcella (Wiley) Cull, 68 of Bedford, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Survivors include her fiancé, Bob Hayes of Vevay, Ind.; two daughters: Wendy Buhrlage and her husband, Kevin of West Chester, Ohio, and Lora Cull of Madison, Ind.; two brothers: Joseph Wiley of Bedford, and Noel Wiley Jr. of Kokomo, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Wiley Sr. and Colleen (Brent) Wiley; and her husband, Freddy Cull, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2008.

Due to the restrictions relating to the COVID-19 crisis, private funeral services will be held for the family only.

Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Milton, Ky.

Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. is in charge of arrangements.